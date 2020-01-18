CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) rose 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31, approximately 153,814 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 68,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CUI Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.23.

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.07 million for the quarter. CUI Global had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 16.93%.

In other CUI Global news, CEO James F. Oneil bought 50,000 shares of CUI Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 430,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,757.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 154,881 shares of company stock worth $166,681. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CUI Global by 17.1% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 164,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 23,920 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CUI Global by 8.8% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 797,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 64,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CUI Global by 79.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,131,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 502,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

About CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI)

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

