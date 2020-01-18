Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $165.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $145.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Curtiss-Wright from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.80.

CW opened at $148.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.88. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $107.45 and a one year high of $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $614.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.15 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $604,444.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $255,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,444 shares of company stock worth $3,694,814. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

