CyberMiles (CMT) Market Capitalization Hits $10.00 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $10.00 million and $2.83 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles token can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene, IDCM and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.90 or 0.00675971 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00053450 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010092 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000970 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00072965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008635 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008455 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, Binance, DragonEX, IDCM, Koinex, Huobi, LBank, BCEX, Zebpay, Cobinhood, Bithumb, CoinBene, IDEX, Bibox and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

