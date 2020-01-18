Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s share price dropped 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.38, approximately 1,923,431 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,218,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter.

In other Cyclerion Therapeutics news, President Mark G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 296,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Andreas Busch acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,922 shares of company stock worth $133,790 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Broderick Brian C bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $399,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $430,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

