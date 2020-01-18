Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s share price dropped 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.38, approximately 1,923,431 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,218,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Broderick Brian C bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $399,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $430,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN)
There is no company description available for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc
Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.