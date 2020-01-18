CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Receives $71.81 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.80.

CONE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.49. 524,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,826. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. CyrusOne has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 60.42%.

In related news, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $74,153.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $377,612.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $1,692,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,648.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,539 shares of company stock worth $9,667,068. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at $394,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 7.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 17.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. BB&T Corp acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 25.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

