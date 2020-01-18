DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.11

Shares of DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and traded as high as $5.19. DAIWA SEC GRP I/S shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 2,525 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DAIWA SEC GRP I/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get DAIWA SEC GRP I/S alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68.

DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. DAIWA SEC GRP I/S had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter.

DAIWA SEC GRP I/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for DAIWA SEC GRP I/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAIWA SEC GRP I/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.