Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €75.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €77.46 ($90.07).

EPA:BN opened at €73.70 ($85.70) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €76.23. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

