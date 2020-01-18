DaTa eXchange (DTX) Trading Down 12.7% This Week

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. DaTa eXchange has a market cap of $1.09 million and $7,211.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00036148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.35 or 0.05762534 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026695 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00033504 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00128113 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001199 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Profile

DTX is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

