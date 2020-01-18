DATx (DATX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $290,136.00

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One DATx token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Rfinex, HADAX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, DATx has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. DATx has a total market capitalization of $276,569.00 and $290,136.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.60 or 0.03310531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00203119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00030617 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00132459 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DATx Token Profile

DATx’s launch date was February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

DATx Token Trading

DATx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Kucoin, IDEX, Rfinex, FCoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

