Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives $60.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCPH. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

In other news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 29,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,322,218.80. Also, insider Christopher John Morl sold 12,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $784,260.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,260.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,156 shares of company stock valued at $15,675,538. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,780,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,522 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 250.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,967 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.52 and its 200-day moving average is $40.55.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

