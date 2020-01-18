DECOIN Market Capitalization Tops $1.01 Million (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $3,869.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular exchanges including VinDAX and Cat.Ex. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000522 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 72,634,410 coins and its circulating supply is 26,081,213 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

DECOIN Coin Trading

DECOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

