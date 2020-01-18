Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DKL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of DKL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,183. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.67.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $137.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.77 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 14.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $25,936.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the period. 21.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

