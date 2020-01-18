Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.15.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLPH shares. Barclays cut shares of Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Delphi Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

NYSE:DLPH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.23. 672,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,845. Delphi Technologies has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $970.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.91.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 52.54%. Delphi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 463.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 16.6% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

