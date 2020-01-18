Dent Trading Up 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. Over the last week, Dent has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, Liquid, Bitbns and Radar Relay. Dent has a market capitalization of $14.27 million and approximately $270,381.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.25 or 0.03185556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00202773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030120 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00131201 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,528,022,816 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Liquid, HitBTC, FCoin, Binance, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Lykke Exchange, Allbit, WazirX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, Cobinhood, Bitbns, OKEx, Coinrail, Radar Relay, Fatbtc and IDEX.

