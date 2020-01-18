DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 466.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.77.

In other news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $600,119.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,659.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $59.96 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $60.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $962.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

