Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Svb Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Dermira in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Leerink Swann lowered their price objective on Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dermira from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dermira in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Dermira in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

DERM stock opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29. Dermira has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.34. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 583.07% and a negative net margin of 256.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dermira will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dermira by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,621,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after buying an additional 1,068,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dermira by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after buying an additional 216,449 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dermira by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,760,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after buying an additional 392,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dermira by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 20,671 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Dermira by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after buying an additional 250,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

