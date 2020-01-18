DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Up 12.6%

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) shot up 12.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.76 and last traded at $11.41, 141,800 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 80% from the average session volume of 78,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

