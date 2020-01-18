Derwent London (LON:DLN) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,277 at Goldman Sachs Group

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its target price upped by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 3,722 ($48.96) to GBX 4,277 ($56.26) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Derwent London to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 3,780 ($49.72) in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,580 ($60.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,540.27 ($46.57).

LON:DLN traded up GBX 110 ($1.45) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 4,186 ($55.06). 379,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26. Derwent London has a twelve month low of GBX 2,858 ($37.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,082 ($53.70). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,881.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,418.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

In other news, insider John David Burns sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,526 ($46.38), for a total value of £5,289,000 ($6,957,379.64).

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

