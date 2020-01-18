Deutsche Bank Increases Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Price Target to GBX 3,990

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank from GBX 3,428 ($45.09) to GBX 3,990 ($52.49) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

BKG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Berkeley Group from GBX 4,856 ($63.88) to GBX 5,437 ($71.52) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Berkeley Group to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 3,953 ($52.00) to GBX 3,860 ($50.78) in a report on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,480 ($45.78) to GBX 3,830 ($50.38) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,422.18 ($58.17).

BKG opened at GBX 5,040 ($66.30) on Tuesday. Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,416 ($44.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,294 ($69.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,831.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,277.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.59.

In other Berkeley Group news, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,393 shares of Berkeley Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,040 ($66.30), for a total transaction of £70,207.20 ($92,353.59).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

