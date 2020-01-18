Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Devon Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.03.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 31,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 39,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

