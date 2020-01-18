Diamondback Energy’s (FANG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $88.00. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.37 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FANG. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.71.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.54. 1,896,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,316. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $114.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.75 and a 200-day moving average of $91.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,243.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

