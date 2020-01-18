DIC Asset’s (DIC) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DIC has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €19.40 ($22.56) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.25 ($17.73) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.47 ($19.15).

DIC Asset stock traded down €0.50 ($0.58) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €15.68 ($18.23). 463,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.87. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 20.88. DIC Asset has a one year low of €9.23 ($10.73) and a one year high of €16.20 ($18.84).

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

