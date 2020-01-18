Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DRNA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Leerink Swann reissued an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 525,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,042. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 2.40.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 541.24% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $95,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $511,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,216,127 shares of company stock worth $122,442,678 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Planning Solutions Group LLC purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

