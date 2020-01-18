DigitalBits Price Tops $0.0174 on Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One DigitalBits token can currently be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinExchange and IDEX. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and $78,858.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.10 or 0.01134919 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00031461 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000051 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000756 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,081,118 tokens. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

