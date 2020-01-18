Digix Gold Token (DGX) Market Capitalization Tops $6.04 Million

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can now be purchased for $50.83 or 0.00570535 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Kryptono and Ethfinex. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $6.04 million and $250,602.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.57 or 0.03194267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00201189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00130676 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token’s launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 122,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,877 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.