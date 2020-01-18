Digix Gold Token Trading Up 1% This Week (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $51.13 or 0.00571715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Kryptono and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $6.08 million and approximately $231,636.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.66 or 0.02804300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00200881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00030551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00134617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token’s launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 122,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,877 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.