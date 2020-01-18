Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $20.17

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.66, but opened at $20.17. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 4,591,297 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.68.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0639 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $506,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 121.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 82,065 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter worth $2,646,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.