Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $20.17

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.66, but opened at $20.17. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 4,591,297 shares traded.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.68.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0639 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SOXS)
Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.