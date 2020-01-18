DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Tops $0.0078

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 18th. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX. In the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. DogeCash has a market cap of $28,326.00 and $43.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00081096 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000223 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 59% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin . The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

