Dollar International (DOLLAR) Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges

Dollar International (CURRENCY:DOLLAR) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. Dollar International has a market capitalization of $13,541.00 and $994.00 worth of Dollar International was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dollar International token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00004424 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dollar International has traded down 52.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dollar International alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006325 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 52% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar International Token Profile

Dollar International (DOLLAR) is a token. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2016. Dollar International’s total supply is 77,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,538 tokens. Dollar International’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dollar International’s official website is dollar.international

Dollar International Token Trading

Dollar International can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollar International directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dollar International should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dollar International using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dollar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dollar International and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.