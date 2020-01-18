Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Donaldson makes up 2.2% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SFE Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.07% of Donaldson worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,870,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,047,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,991,000 after purchasing an additional 48,713 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCI traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.87. The company had a trading volume of 374,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,017. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $58.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

