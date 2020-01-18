Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Barclays

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DEI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Douglas Emmett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.60.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $35.89 and a 52-week high of $45.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.33.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.38). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $238.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 133.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 193.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 7.2% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

