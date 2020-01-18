Dragon Option Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Dragon Option has a total market capitalization of $13,207.00 and $3,033.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Option token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Bancor Network, BigONE and Hoo.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dragon Option alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.42 or 0.03040361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00199606 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029536 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00129343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dragon Option Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,979,103 tokens. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption . The official website for Dragon Option is dragonoption.io/about

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo, BigONE, Bancor Network and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Option Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Option and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.