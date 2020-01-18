Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Dropcar stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,773. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. Dropcar has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $6.36.

Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter. Dropcar had a negative return on equity of 236.23% and a negative net margin of 224.52%.

DropCar, Inc provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers.

