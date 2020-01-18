DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $134.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $133.83. 1,001,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,247. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.20. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $111.91 and a 12-month high of $134.37.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

