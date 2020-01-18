Dudley & Shanley Inc. Has $20.54 Million Position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. reduced its position in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Servicemaster Global comprises about 4.6% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned 0.39% of Servicemaster Global worth $20,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 129,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 51,192 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,456,000.

In other Servicemaster Global news, Director Steven B. Hochhauser acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $70,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,382.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SERV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Servicemaster Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Servicemaster Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Servicemaster Global from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

SERV opened at $36.75 on Friday. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $58.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

