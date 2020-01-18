Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Trading Up 7.7%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s stock price was up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.17, approximately 1,943,256 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,096,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DVAX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $505.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.94.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 519.95% and a negative return on equity of 399.60%. The business’s revenue was up 624.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

