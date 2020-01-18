Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EMN. ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN stock opened at $77.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $61.22 and a 1-year high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.4% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 166.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,284,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,378 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2,295.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 334,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,026,000 after purchasing an additional 320,426 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.