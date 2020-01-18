EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ESYJY. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a sell rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of EASYJET PLC/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

ESYJY opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. EASYJET PLC/S has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92.

EASYJET PLC/S Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

