EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ESYJY. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a sell rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of EASYJET PLC/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

ESYJY opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. EASYJET PLC/S has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

