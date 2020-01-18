ECC Trading Up 117.7% This Week (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. In the last week, ECC has traded 117.7% higher against the dollar. ECC has a total market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $51.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECC coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and C-Patex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00053450 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00072965 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,826.41 or 0.99572630 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00054392 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001584 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001197 BTC.

ECC Coin Profile

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ECC is ecc.network

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

