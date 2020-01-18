Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 251.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,383,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 6,924.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,239,000 after buying an additional 1,454,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,486,296,000 after buying an additional 578,662 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ecolab by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,923,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,694,000 after buying an additional 296,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 559,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,377,000 after buying an additional 147,074 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.17.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $195.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.18 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.