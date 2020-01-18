Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Receives $21.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on EC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 175,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ecopetrol by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ecopetrol by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,870,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,855,000 after acquiring an additional 243,291 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ecopetrol by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ecopetrol by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EC traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $20.37. 383,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,208. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.13. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

