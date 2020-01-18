Edward Jones Reaffirms Buy Rating for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Edward Jones reiterated their buy rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

JPM has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.29.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $138.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,668,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,533,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $433.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

