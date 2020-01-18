Electrify.Asia (ELEC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $72.00

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. Electrify.Asia has a total market cap of $341,692.00 and $72.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded 39.8% higher against the US dollar. One Electrify.Asia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.67 or 0.03211103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00202040 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00132012 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 tokens. The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Gate.io, TDAX, DDEX, IDAX, Kyber Network and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

