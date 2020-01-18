electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities lowered electroCore from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on electroCore from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get electroCore alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in electroCore during the second quarter worth $99,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 75.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 15.1% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 34.6% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 9.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 18,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

electroCore stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. 142,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,178. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. electroCore has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.45.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that electroCore will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.