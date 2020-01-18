Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt Sells 4,086 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 4,086 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $77,715.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at $212,985.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 8,484 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $162,298.92.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 5,959 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $113,638.13.

On Monday, December 30th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 7,138 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $136,621.32.

On Friday, December 27th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 5,649 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $109,534.11.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 7,526 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $135,543.26.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 673 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $11,441.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 3,853 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $65,501.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 30,067 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $512,642.35.

On Friday, November 22nd, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 11,928 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $202,776.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 17,213 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $293,653.78.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $19.98 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,592,606 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 33.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,405,875 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $71,115,000 after acquiring an additional 848,954 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 34.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,829,208 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $34,828,000 after purchasing an additional 470,047 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 317.6% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,318,981 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $17,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

