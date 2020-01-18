Elrond Market Capitalization Reaches $13.77 Million (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Elrond token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Dcoin, Bilaxy and Binance. Elrond has a market cap of $13.77 million and $1.76 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.35 or 0.02982776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00201754 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030752 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00131568 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,480,557,005 tokens. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance, Dcoin and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

