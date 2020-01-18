Elysium Trading Down 95.2% Over Last 7 Days (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last week, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the US dollar. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Elysium has a total market capitalization of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00690305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009978 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008315 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Elysium Profile

Elysium (CRYPTO:ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

