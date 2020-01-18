Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Director Zsolt Harsanyi Sells 3,435 Shares of Stock

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $188,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE EBS opened at $55.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $311.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EBS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the third quarter worth $19,579,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 211.1% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,605,000 after buying an additional 202,527 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 218.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after buying an additional 185,660 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 551.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 170,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,891,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,936,000 after buying an additional 155,055 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

