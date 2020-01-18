Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) will announce $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. Encompass Health reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year sales of $4.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $79.46. 710,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,408. Encompass Health has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

