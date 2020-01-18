Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ECPG. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a reduce rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Encore Capital Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Shares of ECPG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.92. 180,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,333. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.14. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $355.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.73 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 615.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 3,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 26,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.